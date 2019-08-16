Out of School Children: Oyo govt gets $6M grant to fund education

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN-THE Oyo State Government is to receive a sum of $6 million grant under the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme facilitated by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) with the support of the World Bank to fund education in the state.

This was made known on Friday by the coordinator of BESDA, Professor Jidado Tahiru when he led a delegation from UBEC and SUBEB on a courtesy visit to the Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

During his statement, Professor Tahiru explained that the programme was aimed at drastically reducing the rate of out of school children across the country while noting that Oyo State was among seventeen states that had benefitted from the programme.

He equally disclosed that the state would get the first tranche of the fund in the sum of $3m any moment from now, and thus appealed to the state government to ensure that the over 300,000 out of school children in the state be reduced at the next academic session.

In his words: “This is a programme that is designed specifically for all children who are not in school for the purpose that they are given education, particularly literacy.”

“My plea to you is to deliver the message to the governor to let us see that we clear the less than 300,000 children on the streets before the mid-term. Let’s commit ourselves to see that this is done.”

Also speaking, the executive chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Nureeni Adeniran assured that the state would work in line with the standard blueprint in executing the programme while also assuring that by next session there would be a reduction in out of school children in Oyo State.

While responding, Governor Makinde who was represented by his deputy, Mr Rauf Olaniyan reiterated the resolve of the state government in ensuring qualitative education in the state and promised to support the scheme.

The governor maintained that: “We know the number of out of school students all over the state, we know what will happen when we clean up, it’s going to have a spiral effect on other surrounding states.”

