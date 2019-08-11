Ben Agande, Kaduna

A member of the House of Representatives representing Kachia /Kagarko federal constituency of Kaduna State, Honourable Gabriel Saleh Zock has said that the priority preoccupation for all members of National Assembly from Kaduna state was to ensure that the state government led by el-rufai accesses the $350 million world bank loan.

Speaking with journalists in Kaduna, Honourable Zock said there can be no development without resources.

It will be recalled that during the 8th assembly, governor El Rufai applied for the world bank loan, but senators from the State, led by Shehu Sani kicked against it.

But according to Zock, members of the national assembly from Kaduna state are united in ensuring that the state access the loan.

“Our priority is to ensure that we represent Kaduna state effectively. We will ensure that whatever will bring development to Kaduna state is given priority above any other thing.

“We are at the National Assembly believe that since it is Kaduna people that took us to the assembly, whatever the governor of the state Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the people of the state want from us, we will do it for them.

On whether members of the House of Representatives from Kaduna state will assist governor Nasir El-rufai to get the 350 million Dollars world bank loan which was not possible during the 8th Assembly, Zock said, “There is nothing that can be done without funds. We know the loan being requested will come with almost zero interest rate. We know what such money will do for Kaduna state.”

He said he will work to ensure that the federal government pay more attention to Kaduna state.

“Our cash crop is ginger. That is the next crude oil. We will push for the federal government to establish a federal college of Agriculture and for the Central Bank of Nigeria to provide special funds for ginger farmers in the state” he said.

