By Shina Abubakar

OSUN POLY: SOME parents of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree students, yesterday, commended the management of the institution for charging the undergraduates the sum of 10 thousand naira (N10,000) as damages fees.

The students had on June 1, 2019 burnt the school health centre and a vehicle while protesting the death of one of their colleagues, Aminu Shehu, an HND I student, who died during the suspended second semester examination.

The deceased was said to have fallen ill while writing examination on Friday, May 31, 2019 and was not attended to at the school clinic, leading the irate students to vandalise and burn school properties.

A statement issued by the school’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Tope Abiola, disclosed that the parents under the auspices of Vanguard for Good parenting, VGP, led by Chief Michael Ogundaisi, who visited the Acting Rector, Dr. Olawoye Olaniran in his office, said that the decision of the authorities of the institution to charge such a meagre amount is highly commendable and compassionate, considering the extent of damage done to the institution on June 1, 2019.

“The VGP during a courtesy visit to the institution thanked the acting rector and other members of Management for their kind gesture, saying initially we were expecting a charge of about thirty-five thousand naira (N35,000.00) considering the huge damage done by the students and economic reality of the country.”

VANGUARD