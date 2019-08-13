Osun APC, SDP coalition not threatened ― Oyetola

By Shina Abubakar

Following the revelation from Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, that members of other political parties would not be included in his administration’s cabinet despite the coalition between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state.

It would be recalled that both parties entered into an agreement prior to the rerun governorship election on September 27, 2018, though, the details of the agreement were not made public, but members of the SDP were hopeful to have a representative in the cabinet.

However, Oyetola, had, during an interaction with journalists on Monday, declared that no member of the opposition parties would be part of his cabinet.

Oyetola said his interpretation of inclusive government does not involve having opposition members in the cabinet, describing it as an aberration.

“And with regards to inclusive government, I did not see it from the angle of including opposition members in my cabinet, but if they have ideas as to how the state should be governed, they can come forward with it.

“I ran on the manifesto of our party, which is different from other party’s manifesto and my party would say on who gets to the list after which we will work on the list and forward it to the house of assembly,” Oyetola said.

However, the SDP Spokesperson in the state, Mr Taiwo Akeju, said the coalition between both parties still persist and nothing could alter the arrangement.

He disclosed that whatever the governor said does not affect the agreement that led to the coalition and added that the issue is not to be discussed in public medium.

“Our agreement is still intact irrespective of the stance of the governor on the issue, but we will not discuss the details in public domain,” he added.

Vanguard