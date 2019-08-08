By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO—THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State is engulfed in crisis as the process of selecting Commissioner-nominees has set factions in the party against each other.

The APC chairman, Mr. Gboyega Famodun instructed stakeholders from each federal constituency to submit three names of nominees out of which the governor would pick a name.

It was gathered that some local government areas could not agree on who to pick and had to resort to an election to pick, while in some areas thugs harassed party leaders, forcing them to abandon the process.

In Olorunda local government, while 26 out of the 35 stakeholders in the council settled for a former lawmaker, Mr. Waseeu Adebayo, others sent the name of Engr. Shola Oladepo to the media as its nominee.

Similarly, in Irepodun local government the party leadership is stuck between Messrs Kolapo Alimi and Adejare Adebisi, while the situation is similar in Odo-Otin local government, where party elders abandoned the process as they were divided over who to pick as a potential cabinet member.

The situation is not different in Ife, as members of the APC have vowed to make sure that Senator Iyiola Omisore did not have all the slot as allegedly agreed in an agreement reached with him by the party before the September 27, 2018 re-run election in the state.

Also in Iwo, the party could not reach an agreement on a particular candidate, as the process is enmeshed with bribery allegation among the potential nominees.

There is no crisis — Osun APC

However, the party’s Director of Media and Strategy, Mr. Kunle Oyatomi, said there was no crisis over the issue saying some areas have conducted it successfully.

He said: “A process like this would not be carried out without some hitches and the party has the machinery to resolve the misunderstanding internally.”

VANGUARD