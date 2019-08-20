Ossai hail Okowa, Makinde, lauds 27-year-old Commissioner Seun Fakorede

Nigeria Youth Ambassador, Social Media Influencer Mr Ossai Ovie Success has congratulated 27-year-old Commissioner Seun Fakorede on his nomination by the Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde.

Ossai Ovie Success who was appointed by the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa in 2015 making him Youngest Political Appointee in Nigeria at 23 described the 27-year-old Seun Fakorede nomination as Commissioner by Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde as Hope For Nigeria Youth.

Ossai who disclosed this on his Facebook wall urged Nigeria leaders to emulate Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde in accommodating the youth’s and giving them chance to take up serious leadership position in the country.

“As a youth, I am proud of Seun Fakorede nomination as Commissioner by The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

This is a welcome development and must be emulated by Nigeria leaders .

Nigeria as a nation have creative and energetic youth’s that can take up serious leadership position with positive impact.

The Youth’s are the leaders of today not tomorrow and if given the chance will excell.

It is time, we have large numbers of Nigeria Youth’s occupying public offices.

I am calling on Nigeria Leaders to emulate the likes of Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde who has given youth’s opportunities to serve” he said.