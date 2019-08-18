Osinbajo urges Nigerian masters to brace up for World Championships

Vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerian athletics masters to brace up for the challenges of the IAAF World Athletics Masters Championships billed for Canada next year.

Prof. Osinbajo made the charge when a group of Nigerian masters paid him a courtesy call during the week in Abuja, to intimate the Nigerian number two with their plans and aspiration for the championships meant to keep retired athletes busy in their old age.

Osinbajo commended the dedication of the athletes led by Falilat Ogunkoya, reigning African 400m record holder at 49.10 seconds. Osinbajo said it was a good thing retired athletes were still looking fit and strong, he added that other sports order than athletes should also embrace the concept. He offered his moral and financial support for the masters in their quest to represent Nigeria in the championships next year.

“The vice president appreciated our efforts,” said Ogunkoya.

“We are doing our best to give a good representation to Nigeria next year at the Championships and the good thing is that we have support of the Vice President, sports ministry and though we still need more support from members of the public, our plans are well on track.”

Other members present at the villa for the visit are Mr Samuel Onikeku (Executive Board Member of NAM) Mr Peters Femi Olajide (Medallist) Mr Abudullahi Mekudi (Medallist) Mr Dele Ige (Medallist) Mrs Abosede Funke Ogunfuye ( Facilitator) Mr Omisakin Alabi Olatokunbo ( Journalist / Media Consultant For NAM).