Osinbajo restates FG’s commitment to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty

By Naomi Uzor

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, weekend, restated that the primary objective of the Federal Government was to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Disclosing this at an event organised by African Venture Philanthropic Alliance, AVPA, and IBAN, tagged “African Policy Road Show: Building Robust Policies for Increased Social Investment & Inclusive Business,” Osinbajo said lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty was possible but noted that it required human capital, restored growth, investors, and micro economic policies, among others.

Osinbajo, who was represented by his Special Adviser, Ambassador Adeyemi Dipeolu, said since the inception of the Buhari’s administration, there had been a reduction in the inequality gap with the eradication of malnutrition in the country, with the National School Feeding Programmes.

He noted that the school feeding programme of the government had provided jobs for over 106,000 cooks in 53,000 schools nationwide.

According to him, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, is geared towards improving the lives of the people.

Vanguard