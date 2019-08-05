Oriental Energy announces oil discovery in Ebok Deep (OML 67)

By Prince Okafor

NIGERIA’s leading marginal field operator, Oriental Energy Resources Limited, OERL, has confirmed oil discovery in two deep prospects that were identified during extensive subsurface studies in its offshore Ebok field.

Oriental Energy commenced the appraisal drilling campaign in the North Fault Block of the field in the first quarter of 2019, Q1’19, with the objective of testing the hydrocarbon potential of the deeper stratigraphic levels in the Ebok field.

The appraisal well, EDN -1, which was renamed Ebok-45 after spudding, was drilled in water depth of 145 ft and reached a total measured depth of 9167 ft. The well encountered approximately 170 feet of gross oil pay in two reservoirs with further upside. Wireline logging combined with pressure and sampling confirmed excellent reservoir and fluid characteristics from both horizons.

Executive chairman of Oriental Energy Resources, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, OFR, commenting on this discovery said: “I am extremely pleased with the results of the appraisal well and I am looking forward to the early development of this new discovery”.

On his part, the company’s managing director, Ignatius Ifelayo said in a statement: “We are delighted to report the successful appraisal drilling programme in Ebok Deep and it serves as a great boost to Oriental Energy’s vision to grow its reserves base and production in Nigeria. This is also in line with the nation’s quest to increase its reserves base. This is the first significant new oil discovery by Oriental Energy Resources inside its existing development area.

The Ebok field in OML 67 is situated approximately 55 km from Akwa Ibom shore. It was discovered in 1968 by Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited which farmed out the field to OERL in 2007.

Thereafter, OERL successfully carried out appraisal and field development campaigns, which had resulted in the attainment of peak production of 35,000 bopd.

With its three assets – Ebok, Okwok and OML 115, the indigenous E&P company is working to maintain production through strategic reservoir and wells management, optimization of topsides as well as development of new reserves.

Vanguard