Onwe still part of my administration – Umahi

By Dennis Agbo

EBONYI State Governor, David Umahi has said that the immediate past Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Senator Emmanuel Onwe, remains part of his administration.

Umahi in a statement by his Special Assistant (SA) on Social Media, Emmanuel Igwe, explained that the exit of Onwe from the State Executive Council was purely an understanding between him and the Government.

The statement further added that though Onwe is no longer a member of the State Executive Council, he would continue to perform greater assignments for the benefit of the state.

The governor lauded Onwe for taking such a rare decision, describing it as an example of how leaders should behave.

He noted that leaders who have been in different offices for the past twenty years should create space for younger ones, and try their hands in business and wealth creation.

“Senator Onwe though opted out of exco with our understanding remains in our government to perform greater assignments for the benefit of the state especially in agriculture, training of our youths and empowerment.

“Example of how leaders should behave. We must sometimes create space for others especially the younger ones.

“Some of us have been in different offices in the past twenty years . We must learn to try business and wealth creation. Onwe is around!!!”, the statement read.

This, puts to rest speculations and rumors surrounding non inclusion of Senator Onwe in the first and second batch of Commissioner nominees of the governor.

