Onuesoke hails Okowa’s appointment of Ovie Success as Special Assistant

On 6:26 pm

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke  has commended Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi  Okowa on the  new appointment, of a 27-year-old graduate from Delta State University Abraka, Mr. Ossai Ovie Success as Special Assistant.

Onuesoke
Ossai , who was appointed by Governor Okowa as Political Aide in 2015 at the age of 23 has been elevated by the governor to Special Assistant on Special Duties.

Addressing journalists in Asaba, Delta State, Onuesoke pointed out that he was not surprised by the Governor’s appointment noting, that since Okowa assumed office, he has always embarked upon policies, programmes and projects aimed at addressing youth development,  unemployment and restiveness in the state.

According to him,  “besides giving appointments to scores of youths in Delta State, Okowa’s belief in the youths as the bedrock for  socio-economic development of  Delta state  resulted in the transformation of no fewer than forty thousand unemployed  youths into owners of businesses and employers of labour via the Okowa’s job creation scheme.

He recalled that just early this year, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa  inducted 1,180 youths for six months training towards job creation, adding that the  inductees have under gone  skills in catering, event management, beauty services, agricultural production, agricultural processing, food packaging, tiling, plumbing and electrical installations, among others.

Onuesoke maintained that with the encouragement and empowerment of youths in the state, the Governor  had taken the youths out of the streets and equally reduced crime rate in Delta State.

“What is happening in Delta State right now is that most of these youths empowered by the governor have become employers of labour in the state there taking majority of the youths who would have become a menace to the society out of the streets. This has gone a long way in reducing crime rate in Delta State,” he stated.

Vanguard

