Onuesoke cautions against distracting Okowa over 2023 guber agitation

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has advised those agitating for the turn of their tribe to produce the 2023 governor of Delta State to calm down, noting that such early agitation could distract and negatively affect Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s performance.

His advice is coming on the heels of the declaration by presidents of ethnic groups in Delta State who are already at daggers drawn over the senatorial district to take over from Okowa in 2023.

Onuesoke, who gave the advise at Asaba International Airport on his way to Abuja for environmental meeting said, he expected people to discuss ethnic development as against ethnic leadership just as he queried if rotation and ethnic control of government was the way forward for development

He maintained that it was too premature to begin the battle of whose ethnic group the next Delta State governor will come from, adding that if such continues, it will distract the sitting Governor Okowa from carrying out his good works for the well being of Delta people.

He called for calm, noting that at the appropriate time, events will unfold and the senatorial district that will produce the governor will emerge.

“What we needin the state is who can perform for the good of the people and it is not turn-by-turn.”

“I wonder why people should start agitating for their ethnic man to be governor when we just started a new term. This will distract Okowa from delivering full dividends of democracy to the people. I will advise that the various ethnic groups should concentrate more on provision of dividends of democracy in their different zones instead of political leadership.

