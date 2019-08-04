Onuesoke appeals to Soyinka, Falana to rescue Sowore

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has appealed to Professor Wole Soyinka and human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, to prevail on the Department of State Security Services, DSS, to release the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

The online publisher was reported to have been picked up at his apartment in the early hours of Saturday by men suspected to be personnel of DSS.

Onuesoke, who made the statement at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, said both Soyinka and Falana are globally recognized in their efforts against the suppression of freedom.

The former governorship aspirant reminded those behind his arrest that President Muhammadu Buhari once participated in a protest after the 2007 general election.

He said:”The repressive action of the government is the reason many Nigerians showed little interest in the electioneering process in the country during the last general election.

“If calling for a revolution is treasonable, at least 70 percent of Nigerians should be in jail. They have called for it at one point or the other, including those in government now and when they were out of government. I have read about all sorts of people trying to justify his arrest. But you cannot arrest someone who only called for a protest.

“ If things continue this way, Nigeria might be going from life support to the mortuary. Why was this kind of force not deployed against the rampaging cattle herders?”.

