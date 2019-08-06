Breaking News
Only 25% of mothers observe exclusive breast-feeding in Anambra

On 3:22 am

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency has said that only 25% of lactating mothers in the state observe exclusive breast-feeding despite the campaigns mounted in the various communities and health centres by the agency.

Desk Officer in charge of breast-feeding in the agency, Mrs. Joy Eberendu, who gave the figure at Umuoba Anam, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state said efforts were being made to improve the situation to 44% this year.

She said the week-long breast-feeding campaign on the theme Empower Parents, Enable Breast-feeding: Now and for the Future, began on August 1 and would end on August 7.

Her words: “Although the message is going down, the level of adherence is still very low. In Anambra State, exclusive breast-feeding is still an issue among the working class.”

Investigation by Vanguard revealed that most women in the state shy away from breastfeeding their babies, citing poverty and unavailability of time as their reasons.

Worried by the development, the agency decided to use the ongoing August meeting to educate them on the need to breast-feed their children exclusively for the first six months.

