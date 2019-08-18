Ondo 2020: I have no plan to vie for deputy governor – Lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe, has dismissed rumours of his intention to join the race for the deputy governorship seat in Ondo state in 2020.

He made the rebuttal in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr. Michael Adeyeye, on Sunday in Akure amidst the rumours which have gone viral on the social media and some online platforms.

The lawmaker was said to have been planning to be the running mate of the current deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi.

NAN also reports that Ajayi was said to have concluded plans to dump his current party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under whose platform he and Omolafe would contest the election.

However, Omolafe, in the statement, dismissed the rumours, saying that it was baseless, unfounded and a campaign of calumny.

“My attention has been drawn to a rumour flying around, especially on social media and online platforms, on my purported ambition as a possible deputy governorship candidate of our great party.

“I would have ignored such baseless and unfounded allegations but for the purpose of setting the record straight.

“I have received numerous calls and messages from friends, political associates, party faithful and the general public on the authenticity of the unfounded story.

“I want to state unequivocally that the story is untrue and that it is a figment of the imagination of the author,” he said.

