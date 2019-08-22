Onaiyekan to politicians: Stop praising terrorists as national heroes

By Luminous Jannamike

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has decried the attitude of politicians who place personal ambitions above the welfare of the people, accusing them of eulogising terrorists as national heroes.

Onaiyekan, who spoke while moderating the 10th World Assembly of Religions for Peace, in Lindau, Germany, yesterday, said recent developments in Nigeria and in several countries around the world showed that the people were at a critical cross road.

He said: “Our future can no longer be taken for granted. First, on the political front, it is pertinent to note that even today, many political leaders still eulogize warmongers and terrorists of the past, praised as national heroes and accorded the title ‘Great’.

“Can we imagine what this is saying to the younger generation, dreaming of a peaceful future? But this is not just a matter of past history.

“Even today, are we still not measuring greatness by military prowess, which often translates to economic domination and exploitation of others? Personal ambition must give way to a community of shared well-being of the human family

“In this necessary change of heart, all other stakeholders must be involved— civil society, the business community, the industrial world, professions and the academia, everyone must play its respective role.”

The Cardinal expressed the hope that the Assembly would focus on the activities of civil authorities whose policies and actions often determine what happens to the people.

“We hope to continue to seek better channels of communication and more effective strategies for collaboration at national, regional and global levels. We need joint action to address the challenges facing us all,” he added.

