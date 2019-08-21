On-loan Nketiah fires Leeds back to top of Championship

On-loan striker Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score a 81st-minute winner as Leeds beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to go back to the top of the English Championship.

The 20-year-old, on loan at Elland Road from Arsenal, had only been on the pitch four minutes when he scored from a close range cross from Helder Costa as Leeds went to 10 points after four games in the race for a Premier League place.

“We deserved to win the game because we dominated. We didn’t create a lot of chances but we created enough chances to make a difference,” Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa told the BBC.

“It was a physical, demanding game and we took control in the best moment of the game.

“Helder Costa is a balanced player who can play on both sides, and Eddie Nketiah can make an impact in the middle. We defended well and our opponents did not have enough clear chances.”

Swansea are second, also with 10 points, after a 3-1 win at QPR.

READ ALSO: UNILAG graduate beats 15 contestants, gets LNI scholarship in AUB

Borja Baston’s 70th-minute penalty put them back in front after Jordan Hugill’s equaliser and Sam Surridge sealed the victory by nodding in Andre Ayew’s cross 10 minutes later.

Ivan Cavaleiro struck twice as Fulham went third with nine points after a 4-0 victory over London rivals Millwall at Craven Cottage.

Anthony Knockaert and Aleksandar Mitrovic were also on target as the Cottagers registered a third successive win.

In a duel between two of last season’s relegated sides, Cardiff edged Huddersfield 2-1 with Junior Hoilett snatching a late winner for the Welsh side.

Joe Ralls put the Bluebirds into the lead in the 42nd minute before Trevoh Chalobah levelled early in the second half for a Huddersfield team who sacked coach Jan Siewert last week.

Stoke stay bottom after a 3-1 loss at Preston left them with just a point from four games.

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland was at fault for two goals as Daniel Johnson, Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop gave Preston the three points.

VANGUARD