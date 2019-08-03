Omo-Agege is a principled political leader — Senate President

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has described his deputy, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, as someone who has demonstrated courage of conviction and distinguished him as a principled political leader and a beacon of hope.

Lawan who felicitated with the family, friends and political associates of the Deputy Senate President, as he marks his 56th birthday today, commended him for his zeal and uncompromising commitment to the principles of participatory democracy, justice and equity.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, the President of the Senate on behalf of himself and the entire Senate congratulated Senator Omo-Agege on the auspicious occasion and wished him many more years of meritorious service to Nigerians at the Senate and in other capacities that the Almighty God may take him in the future.

According to the statement, “Omo-Agege has consistently demonstrated his family heritage of trustworthiness in service and leadership in his professional and public service career as a legal practitioner, commissioner, Secretary to the Government of Delta State and Senator. He has also demonstrated courage of conviction and distinguished himself as a principled political leader and a beacon of hope, especially in this epoch when Nigerians are patiently laying the building blocks of a democratic, peaceful and prosperous nation.

“Lawan looks forward to a lasting warm and fruitful working relationship with Omo-Agege in the leadership of the Senate and the National Assembly.

Vanguard