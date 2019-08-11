Omo-Agege hails appointment of Adesina, Nwosu as Editors, the Nation and the Sun

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege has hailed the appointment of Mr. Adeniyi Adesina and Mr. Iheanacho Nwosu as editors of The Nation and The Sun newspapers respectively.

In a statement signed yesterday in Abuja by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, the Deputy President of the Senate while applauding the management of Vintage Press Limited, publishers of “The Nation” newspaper for appointing its former News Editor, Mr. Adeniyi Adesina as its Editor (Daily), said that the antecedents of Adesina speak well for his capacity.

Adesina, who was the Chief Press Secretary to the governor of Osun State until last week, resumed work as The Nation’s Editor (Daily) last Sunday.

“Your elevation to that lofty position attests to the testimonials given by many of your colleagues on your antecedents as a conscientious and thorough professional.

“It is therefore easy to applaud the decision of the board and management of Vintage Press Limited in this regard,” Senator Omo-Agege stated.

In his congratulatory letter to the new Editor (Daily) of “The Sun” newspapers, Mr. Iheanacho Nwosu, Senator Omo-Agege who expressed his wish for the new editor and his newspaper to continue recording much success, said, “Right from its very first day on the streets, your newspaper established its closeness to the heartbeat of the Nigerian masses and it has continued to play a significant role in our democracy.

“Considering your antecedent for hard work and effectiveness, I have no doubt that you will not only continue a tradition of excellence but lift the newspaper to greater heights as well.”

Also, Senator Omo- Agege yesterday congratulated the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance Senator Adeola Solomon Olamilekan on his 50th birthday.

The Deputy President of the Senate in a letter to Senator Olamilekan said, “Over the years, you have remained a populist grassroots politician and philanthropist, utilizing your professional capacity, life experiences and resources for the betterment of your people.”

He also prayed for God to grant Senator Adeola long life, peace, good health and enduring prosperity.

Vanguard