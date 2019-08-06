Breaking News
OML 42 host communities accuse operators of alleged unfair treatment

BY  JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI:  HOST communities  of OML 42  in  Delta state have  accused Nigerian Petroleum  Development  Company, NPDC and NECONDE Energy limited of alleged unfair  treatment, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene to save the situation.

A statement signed by  Eyiangho Felix, Stepehen Atikan, Chief Aribogha Johnny, Chief Samson Oyimi and others  said the companies should live their  corporate social responsibilities to the host communities,, adding that their operator of the oil mining license should pay alleged debts owed indigenous personnel and contractors .

“We the accredited representative for ourselves and onbehalf of OML 42 host communities of the above mentioned companies write you this petition, protesting against the inhuman actions which acts if not nipped in the bud are capable of causing a breakdown of law and order in the operational area. “, they said.

Continuing, the host communities demanded that  qualified sons and daughters from their areas be employed into managerial positions , adding that indigenous contractors should be given jobs.

They also called for communities yet to be linked to the gas turbine projects of the companies to  be connect, stressing also that scholarship should be provided for their children in schools

“Our eight months debts to host community indigenous  personnel / contractors should be paid fully. Employ our sons and daughters into managerial positions. Award contracts to host community contractors. Pay  the oil spillage compensation “, they said.

