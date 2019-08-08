Breaking News
Omeruo goes for Chelsea 5m euros

Spanish journalist Javier Martin, a writer for AS, has reported that Keneth Omeruo’s transfer to Leganes is all but completed, lacking only the final details, and will be completed “in days”, and he will cost “close to 5 million euros” in Spanish in a Tweet.

The defender spent last season on loan at the Spanish club and really impressed. He followed that up with a good showing at the Africa Cup of Nations with his country, Nigeria. That will have boosted up his price a fair bit.

Still, €5m seems a good deal for promising talent, and after years playing for us on loan we can only wish him the best in Spain. Leganes play a defensive and structured style of football that should help him shine, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him get a better move soon.

We have a lot of options at centre back at the moment, and it’s been clear for some time that we won’t ever play for our first team. It’s a deal that suits all parties.

