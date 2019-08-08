BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: FOUNDER, Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, BCS, Olumba Olumba Obu has lamented insecurity in the country, urging leaders to turn to God to redress the challenge.

At a press briefing in Warri, Delta state, ahead its 2019 spiritual mega events, tagged “ Heavenly Father, “ billed for 18 – 24 November this year, Father Obu who was represented by the Chairman , Sensitization Committee of the event , Arch Bishop Samuel Inok said that the nation’s leaders should humble themselves before God

“What is a problem to man is not a problem to God because he has the solution to every problem. What is happening in Nigeria is like man trying to solve the problem that God would have solved without stress. There are problems you can solve by just making a pronouncement.

Ever since we started battling insecurity in this country, have we been able to put it to an end? Everybody is blaming each other. Some are even blaming the government.

What we are suggesting to Nigeria and the world is that the one who can say ‘please be still’ to insecurity and whatever problem we are facing in the world is right here. You can put him to the test.”, he said.