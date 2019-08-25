Olubadan: Mogajis, people happy with Makinde over withdrawal of suit

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN-THE the head of families, otherwise known as Mogajis in Ibadanland on Sunday submitted that the people of Ibadanland are now happy with Governor Seyi Makinde following the withdrawal of suit seeking out-of-court-settlement of Olubadan-in-Council legal tussle from the Court of Appeal by the Oyo State Government.

The Mogajis urged the people of Ibadan land to understand the judgement of the Court of Appeal by returning it to a lower court for settlement, rather than engaging in twisting the judgement that returning it to lower court was a rejection of settlement out of court.

A statement by the spokesman of the family heads in Ibadanland, Mogaji Wale Oladoja urged the people to consider the peace of the land as paramount than fueling crisis that was supposed to be a family affair.

The statement further added that the people of the Ibadanland are resolute in ensuring that the chieftaincy crisis is resolved and peace returned to the family of Olubadan-in-Council without any delay.

The statement read: “Without mincing words, Governor Seyi Makinde has made us proud on the withdrawal of the suit seeking an appeal of the Olubadan chieftaincy legal battle. The family members sent their warm greetings to the governor that they are happy with his move to ensure the case is withdrawn.

Also read:

“With all indications, Makinde has proved that he has the interest of Ibadanland and the entire Oyo State in mind. We, therefore, appeal to our High Chiefs to accept the move of withdrawing the suit for peace, progress and prosperity of our land.”

On the importance of understanding of the judgement, the statement further said: “We know that some enemies of progress are misinterpreting the judgement but it is noteworthy to emphasis that the judgement was to return the case to the lower court for settlement-out-of-court because the appeal court was set for judgement before the state government approached it for withdrawal of the case.”

“We need to understand that when the court sets for judgement, it can only return judgment to a lower court.”

“We therefore appreciate the effort of Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rasidi Ladoja, for their roles in ensuring that peace returns to the family of Olubadan-in-Council and the personal conviction of Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun to see the course as family affairs and his call for peace,” the statement concluded.

Vanguard