Olu of Warri to Buhari: Open up ports facilities in Eastern corridor

lI’ve figures of my votes from Itsekiri people, Buhari tells Olu of Warri

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiamen Ikenwoli, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to open up ports facilities in the Southern and Eastern corridors to help decongest the Lagos ports, which has grounded economic activities in Lagos.

The Warri monarch, who met with President Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday, also asked the president to revive the $20 billion Ogidigben Gas Revolution Industrial Park.

It will be recalled that former President Goodluck Jonathan had inaugurated the $20 billion Ogidigben Gas Revolution Industrial Park Grip, projected to generate 250,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The Warri monarch noted that efforts by former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, to attract developers collapsed after a consortium pooled over $10 billion for the project.

According to him, “if the project and the ports in the southern parts of the country are revived, the issue of unemployment, kidnapping and insecurity will be a thing of the past. The over 2,700 hectares park is designed for fertiliser, methanol, petrochemicals and aluminium plants.”

The Olu of Warri, who led traditional rulers from Delta State on a visit to the president, said they were at the Presidential Villa to congratulate the president on his February 23 presidential election victory and as a sign of solidarity with him.

Speaking on the ports in southern parts of the country that are lying idle, he said the ports located at Warri, Sapele, Burutu, Onitsha and Calabar would also serve as a major source of job creation and social stabilisation.

He said: “We are talking of how to create jobs. We all know that issues of youth restiveness, crime and kidnapping were at their minimal levels when these ports were operational.”

The royal father disclosed that the visit also offered him an opportunity to share his thoughts with the president on the current security challenges, adding: “We will continue to assist in our domain to counsel our youths.”

Meanwhile, reacting during the visit, President Buhari told the Olu of Warri that he has the figure of votes he got from Delta State, especially from the Itsekiri people in the February 23 presidential election.

Buhari also assured that his administration will strive to complete on-going projects that will impact positively on the lives of the people, adding that he was mindful of how infrastructural development could uplift the standard of living of the people.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, the president also said his administration was taking new measures to address the security situation in the country.

Replying to comments that the Itsekiri people gave him massive support during the election, the president said he appreciated the support, adding: “I have all the figures of votes I got and I know what Itsekiri people did.”

