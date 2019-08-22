Breaking News
Olu of Warri, others hail council boss over borehole projects

By Jimitota Onoyume

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—OLU of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli has  hailed the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr Mike Tidi for  taking steps to address the water problem in the council with the sinking of boreholes across the 21 wards in the council.

*Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri

The monarch, who was represented at the commissioning of the boreholes by Chief Olivia Agbajor said, he was impressed with the performance of the council chairman, describing him as one with great inspiration to take the council to greater heights.

Earlier in his welcome address, the council boss, Tidi said, the need for residents to drink portable clean water made  his administration to sink the boreholes across the council, adding that generators were also  given to the various wards to pump water whenever there was no public power supply.

He enjoined residents who will use the boreholes to develop maintenance attitude towards the facilities, saying the era when people  cared less about government projects in their areas was gone.

He urged leaders of the various areas where the boreholes are to ensure that the generators serve the purpose for which they were acquired, adding that they should not hesitate to notify councilors of the various wards whenever there was a problem with any part of the facility.

Others who hailed the projects were Leader of the Warri South Legislative Council, Mr Jude Onovughe, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the council,  Mr Johnson Agbeyigbe, among others.

