Old peoples’ home Director wants the aged captured in budgets

Mrs. Theresa Atser-Iwail, Executive Director, Old Peoples Home, Makurdi, on Friday called for the consideration of the aged in the budgets of all tiers of governments.

Atser-Iwail made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Makurdi.

According to her, the various governments have not been making provision for the upkeep of the aged in their budgets, a development she said had impacted negatively on the elderly.

”The aged are also most times not taken care of even by their family members who use work schedules as excuse.

”In the United States, all salary earners save a certain amount to enable them sponsor themselves in homes meant for the aged.

”This can be done in Nigeria too, if the will is there,” she said.

Atser-Iwail said that it was time government at all levels designated some Primary Healthcare Centres for the aged so that they could go there to access free medical care, or at a subsidised fees.

The executive director said that even transport fare for the aged could be subsidised through the provision of designated cards they could use in settling their bills.

She said that the aged could equally be given monthly stipends to enable them to sustain themselves.

According to her, corruption will reduce in the society If the aged were adequately provided for and taken care of, adding that sometimes, fear of the unknown make people to embezzle public funds.

She regretted that doctors for the elderly were grossly inadequate in hospitals that had lots of paediatrics, gynaecologists among other special fields.

Atser-Iwail appealed to governments and individuals to support the Home for the aged, saying that their support would enable the management to realise the goal of taking care of the senior citizens.

She specifically asked for N500,000 monthly grant from the Benue Government for the upkeep of the aged in the Home as well as those cared for outside the Home. (NAN)

