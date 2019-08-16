Olasupo Shasore’s daughter, Dara weds beau

By Juliet Ebirim

The traditional engagement for Studio Magic producer, Tosin Babalola and Dara Shasore, daughter to notable Politician,Olasupo Shasore held last weekend.

The event was top notch and exuded class and elegance, as several celebrities and socialites stepped out to support the couple.

Mo Abudu, Kate Henshaw, RMD, Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Shaffy Bello, Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregz, Falz, Femisoro and many more were spotted at the event.

Vanguard