Olamide, Pasuma, Taye Currency dazzle at Ariya Repete finale

By Ayo Onikoyi

Goldberg Lager is quickly getting synonymous with shutting down Ikeja City Mall. Back in April, we had a special concert for Olamide’s unveil as Goldberg brand ambassador.

Now, Goldberg is back and this time it’s the #AriyaRepete2019 finale in Lagos which has left music fans gleefully stunned.

After three months and 11 events across eight cities, the music spectacle finally came to a sensational conclusion on Friday, as thousands of music fans witnessed the final of Ariya Repete 2019.

As expected, the night was full of awe-inspiring performances from all the finalists. The nine remaining contestants were full of zest and charisma as they competed for the grand prize of 20 million Naira.

While three lucky winners etched their name in Ariya Repete history, they were not the only ones who left ICM with smiles on their faces, as everyone in attendance had the time of their lives, thanks to stunning performances by the finalists and the guest stars.

First off was Taye Currency. The Fuji veteran was full of life as he engaged the crowd in a sing-along. Taye is a very confident performer, and his charisma was on full display when he graced the stage.

Next up was King Sunny Ade. It’s hard not to run out of superlatives after watching his performance. KSA continues to prove that age is nothing but a number, whilst also offering a timely reminder of his immense talents as a performer.

Wrapping up the night were the performances of Pasuma and Goldberg Brand ambassador, Olamide. From “Eni Duro” to “Oil and Gas”, the hip-hop virtuoso took his fans down memory lane with a performance that will not be forgotten anytime soon. While Pasuma capped off the night with a stellar performance that was fitting of the occasion.

The night also featured the launch of Goldberg’s new label and this was greeted by a roar of excitement from all in attendance.

Vanguard