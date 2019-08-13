Okowa’ll build a stronger Delta of our dream – Diden

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-Chairman of Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Micheal Diden has said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa meant well for the State, urging the people to continue in their support for the State Government.

Chatting with newsmen in Asaba, Diden extolled the leadership virtues of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and commended him for his giant strides in the State. He added that with the continue support of all Deltans, Okowa would build a stronger Delta of their dream.

According to him, the State would witness more rapid transformations in the last four years of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration, saying: “the Governor has brought to bear exemplary leadership with a view to ensuring that democratic governance prevails in the state.

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is passionate about wealth creation for Deltans and economic development and he is pursuing his policies and programmes with vigor and deep sense of responsibility. He has touched every part of the State”.

Diden who is also the National Coordinator of Okowa Vanguard, said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was addressing the needs of the people with his ‘bottom – up’ approach, adding that “the administration has made good progress particularly in education, health, roads and above all and maintaining peace.

“You will agree with me that these modest contributions of the Governor are worthy of commendation. Senator Ifeanyi Okowa emergence as Governor of the state today is the divine work of God”.

