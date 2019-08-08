Okowa urged to reject call to amend Delta State Child Rights Law 2008

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—GOVEROR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has been told not to be misled into amending the Delta State Child Right Law 2008 by child traffickers operating under the name of non governmental organisations, NGOs.

A child rights activist, Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho gave the advice in Warri, Delta State, stressing that the Delta State House of Assembly lack powers to amend the law.

“Governor Okowa should not allow his administration to be misled in attempting to amend the Delta State Child Right Law 2008 by child thieves/traffickers who hide under the name of NGOs and politicians in the state.

“The Delta State Child Right Law 2008 cannot be amended by the Delta State House of Assembly as it lacks jurisdiction to do so as stated in section 274(1) of the Child Right Act 2003 and the Section 12 of the 1999 constitution (as amended.

“For the record, the Delta State Ministry of Women Affairs has no business in the adoption of children in the state and as such, all officials of the ministry who had benefitted from adoption racketeering in the state between 2008 and 2019 including NGOs, orphanages and individuals among others should be brought to book.”

“Again, for record purposes, the Delta State Government should abide by the Delta State Child Right Law 2008 which flows from the Child Right Act 2003 as it serves as the agreement/treaty from the International Convention on the Right of the Child 1989 where Nigeria is a signatory which now has led to stand in Delta State.”

