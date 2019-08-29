Okowa is determined to develop all parts of Delta- Oborevwori

…commissions Pontoon, Waiting Shield in Ndokwa

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, said the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is determined to create sustainable economic development across the 25 Local Government Areas of the State.

Oborevwori at Iyamu Community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area during the Commissioning of Pontoon and Waiting Shield for Isoko and Ndokwa communities in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state, enjoined Deltans to continue to support the policies and programmes of the state government.

The Speaker who represented Governor Okowa at the Commissioning ceremony, said the vision of the present administration in the State is anchored on its Smart Agenda policy, adding that “the summary of the policy is hinged on job and wealth creation, reformation of education, agriculture and the health sectors, development of physical infrastructures, and rural-urban integration through strategic road network.

“I want to sincerely congratulate the Isoko and Ndokwa communities, who are the primary beneficiaries of this laudable project and indeed, the entire people of Ndokwa East Local Government Area for the completion and commissioning of this project.

“Permit me to also congratulate the Isoko Development Union (IDU) for their efforts and cooperation in ensuring the completion of this project. Our Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, asked me to extend his warm regard to the people of Ndokwa East Local Government Area, for their relentless support for his Government and to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP”.

According to him, in the last four years, the Okowa’s administration has successfully trained and established 15,041 persons in various fields of endeavour across the state, saying that “during this period also, over 455 road projects were awarded and embarked upon by the Okowa’s administration.

“Out of this number, over 263 of the projects have been completed and commissioned while others are at various stages of completion. A significant number of these roads are located in rural communities”, he said.

Speaking further, Oborevwori said the Okowa’s administration was among the first in the country to establish Universal Health Coverage for her people, adding that; “the Delta State Contributory Health Commission was passed into law in 2015.

“The focus of this contributory scheme is to make healthcare accessible to the poor and vulnerable in the State. In addition to this scheme, there are also 440 Primary Health Care Facilities in the 25 Local Government Areas of the State to provide primary health care services to our people.

“The Okowa’s administration has equally intervened in the education sector by repositioning technical and vocational education in the State. Above all, this administration in the last four years has strived to build and maintain peace across the State. This of course was made possible by the active role of our traditional rulers and the understanding and cooperation of our people”.

