Okorocha’s arrest order; invitation to anarchy – Ohaneze youths

…Calls South East Governors and Igbo leaders to intervene

…Asks Okorocha not to come to Imo state, till problems are solved

By Nwafor Sunday

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has described as an invitation to anarchy, the arrest order issued by the governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha against his predecessor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

The group equally called the South East Governors and Igbo leaders to intervene and solve the duos problems.

Disclosing this in a statement he sent to Vanguard, President General of the group, Mazi okechukwu isiguzoro argued that the order will affect the democratic government of the state, noting that if the arrest order is not reversed, it may lead to state of emergency.

Recall that Ihedioha had ordered a citizen’s arrest against Okorocha over alleged assault of a government official, Mr Jasper Ndubuaku.

In view of that isiguzoro averred; “The citizen’s arrest rrder is time bad, as Ihedioha is planning to celebrate his first 100 days in office.

“Irrespective of that we condemned the assault of the Imo Chairman on Asset Recovery Committee Hon Jasper Ndubuka by thugs allegedly working for Senator Okorocha.

“But We call on the immediate intervention of the South East Governors and Igbo leaders as We ask Imo State Religious leaders, Traditional Rulers, State House of Assembly to Join Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide to intervene.

“We Urge Imolites especially the Youths to suspend any action impending on the outcome of the peace parley with the duo.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide begs Senator Rochas Anayo Okorocha to stay away from the state at the moment until the dust settles down.

“We believe that Governor Ihedioha will see the wisdom and rescind on the decision to arrest Okorocha. “We Urge him to suspend the activities of Jasper Ndubuka committee on recovery Govt assets until the situation is under control.

“We will not allow any South East State to be under control of a sole administrator Under State of Emergency.”

