Okere Urhobo to Okowa: After elections, we deserve a commissioner

WARRI – OKERE Urhobo people of Warri South local government area, Delta state, say it would be unfair if Governor Ifeanyi Okowa denies them a commissioner appointment given the level of support they accorded the governor in the 2019 governorship.

Okere Urhobos in a statement through a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, opinion leader, Oghenewwoke Aminagha, urged the governor to make the difference by not yielding to past attitude of “use and dump” in Warri South politics.

Aminagha, former PDP Secretary, Okumagba 1 Ward 11, said, “After elections, comes rewards in form of appointments. This time around, we worked so hard that Okere Urhobos against all odds delivered Okumagba II Ward 12 that no Goverjor had won since 2003.

“We ensured Okowa won seamlessly there. Now it’s time for rewards, all we are receiving are meager Senior and Executive Assistants when in fact we deserve a commissioner where the governor is rewarding our neighbors who played anti party against him with commissioners and several other key appointments.”

