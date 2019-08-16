Ojude Oba Festival honors Adenuga

By Juliet Ebirim

The historic town of Ijebu Ode was at a standstill for the 2019 edition of the annual Ojude Oba festival.

Thousands of guests arrived Ijebu Ode from all over the country on Tuesday for the grand finale of the Ojude Oba festival. Over fifty age groups paid homage to the paramount ruler of Ijebu Ode, the Alayeluwa, Oba Sikiru Adetona during the festival.

Activities began on Monday with the “Otunba Day” where Globacom Chairman and Otunba Apesin of Ijebuland, Dr. Mike Adenuga, was honoured for his immense contributions to Ijebuland.

Two other prominent sons of Ijebuland First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Chairman, Otunba Subomi Balogun, and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, were also honoured.

Eighteen original artifacts recovered from all over the world were presented and displayed at the Banquet

Vanguard