Oil firms begin compliance with FG’s directive on stevedoring contractors

AS part of measures aimed at resolving the long-standing feud between the International Oil Companies, IOCs, and dockworkers, the oil firms have commenced registration and engagement of the dockworker’s contractors.

This is also in line with directives of the Federal Government to the IOCs to engage government-appointed stevedores.

Confirming the development, the President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, told Vanguard Maritime Report, that the IOCs are about 40 per cent compliant to the directive adding that with time the situation will improve.

Adeyanju said that the IOCs have shown commitment adding that it is the hope of the stakeholders that the commitment will be sustained.

Also President of the National Association of Stevedoring Association, NASC, Mr Bolaji Sunmola, said that some stevedoring firms have been registered while some are in the process of signing agreements with the oil firms.

Sunmola also said that some stevedores are being processed for registration adding, however, that the number of registered stevedoring contractors has not been impressive.

Engagement of dockworkers

Recall that the Maritime Workers Union said, a few months ago, that they were embarking on a strike to demand for the engagement of government-appointed stevedores and payment of all outstanding wages of the dockworkers.

The strike action which had the ports shut down for two days was to compel the IOCs operating in the country to pay wages owed dockworkers and stevedoring companies.

According to Adeyanju, the IOCs had refused to engage the Union on the issue, thereby leaving it with no option than to commence the strike.

