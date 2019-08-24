Ohanaeze Youth describes Kanu’s order ‘suicidal’

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has urged Igbos living in Japan and Asia countries to disregard any order emanating from IPoB to disgrace or arrest President Muhammadu Buhari as he participates on Sunday in the Seventh Tokyo international conference on African development, holding in the City of Yokohama from August 28-30th 2019 in Japan,

This was made known in a press release statement made available to Vanguard Live this morning, signed by the Deputy President General of the Council, Obinna Achionye.

According to Obinna, “It’s suicidal and foolishness that someone will never participate in assualt proposed by him [Nnamdi Kanu] against President Buhari in Japan”.

“And directs gullible Igbo youths to risk jail in Japan and deportations, while he enjoys in London.”

“Asia countries are not like Europe were someone will engage in activities against a visiting African President without heavy sanction and punishment by the host country,”

“So we call on Igbos staying in Japan to remember that Igbos are not traditionally violent people and will never identify with terrorism,”