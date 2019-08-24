Ohanaeze Youth denies receiving Ekweremadu at airport 

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide denied welcoming former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, at the Enugu airport.

The group in a press release made available to Vanguard Live said that the mammoth crowd that showed at the airport Friday to welcome Ekweremadu are rented.

“We wish to disassociate ourselves from the rented crowd the received Ike Ekweremadu at Enugu airport,” The statement read.

According to the Council, the crowd were staged by an Enugu lawmaker from Ezeagu local government area (LGA) of the state.

“A desperate Enugu lawmaker from Ezeagu Lga who’s a stooge of Ekweremadu in Enugu State house of assembly, went to Onitsha main market and Obete Enugu market to persuade touts and beggers to masquerade as Ohanaeze youths,”

“he was betrayed by lack of communication skills exhibited by a 60 years old man parading himself as a Youth leader”.

The Council, however, said it disapproved of the attack on Ekeweremadu in Germany and vowed to sanction the lawmaker involved in the organisation of the false crowd.