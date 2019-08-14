Ohanaeze tackles Shehu Sani on 2023 presidency

Spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu, has lambasted Senator Shehu Sani for calling on All Progressives Congress, APC, to zone the 2023 presidency to the South-West, saying South-East is yet to produce a President.

Ibegbu noted that this type of thinking is responsible for the current state of the nation, insisting that after the North, it’s the turn of the South-East to produce the next President.

Ibegbu also accused the Nigeria Army, the Police and other security agents of impunity and bestiality, which led to the Taraba shooting, the killing of more than 400 Shi’ite members in Zaria, the killing of more than 200 pro-Biafra activists and killing of hundreds of innocent Nigerian citizens across the country.

“Unfortunately,” he said, “our so-called politicians care less over these killings and are only interested in their pockets and positions.”

He warned of the consequences of impunity and called on the judiciary to discharge their duty “by sending killers to jail,” noting, “many hoodlums and killers were recruited into our security forces and we are paying for it now.”

Vanguard