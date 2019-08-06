Ogun to demolish houses used by kidnappers, arrest landlords

By Daud Olatunji

The Ogun State Government has declared that henceforth, any property found to be a hideout for criminals would not only be demolished but the owner prosecuted.

Disclosing this, Governor Dapo Abiodun also disclosed that, to raise enough funds to adequately fight criminals, his administration was set to re-launch a “Security Trust Fund” to allow individuals and all stakeholders to make voluntary contributions.

The governor said, “Let me use this opportunity to sound this very strong note of warning to our landlords and any property owner, that any property or facility found to be serving as a hideout to criminals will not only be taken over by the state, but we will demolish them.

“The landlords will also be arrested and handed over for prosecution for harbouring criminals, we will consider and treat them as accomplices.

“We are working forwards strengthening our security apparatus in the state. We are re-organising the Ogun State Security Trust Fund and it will comprise key stakeholders alongside government officials and some of our longstanding retired law enforcement officers.

“We will be re-launching the State Security Trust Fund. We will ensure that it has the right to cooperate governance so that it can provide the required funding for our law enforcement agencies.”

Recalled that five persons, including a member of Redeemed Christian Church of God, were kidnapped in Ogbere axis on the Sagamu- Ore-Benin expressway.

The police, together with other security agents succeeded in rescuing them unhurt three days after.

Also, a week earlier, seven victims were rescued from kidnappers.

The governor said, “The incidents are a test of our resolve and we have demonstrated in clear terms, our strong commitment to ensuring that our dear state will continue to be secured for our people and all those who have made our dear state their home.

“Let me assure all our people that we are unreservedly committed to giving Ogun State and her people a focused and qualitative governance and we are committed to creating the enabling environment for a public-private sector partnership which we believe is fundamental to the growth of this State and the individual prosperity of our people.

“In doing this, we do appreciate the very vital and pivotal role security plays. A secure environment is imperative to the promotion of investment, this is why we consider security as one of our topmost enablers in building our building the future together agenda.

“We will continue to ensure that people go about their legitimate enterprises and their businesses in a secure and safe Ogun State.

“Let me state in clear terms that no part of Ogun State will be a safe haven for criminals and criminality in whatever form whether on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Sagamu-Benin-Ore expressway, Abeokuta-Sango expressway or even our township roads, inter-State roads, we shall smoke them out, we shall arrest them and we shall hand them over to the swift hands of justice.

“For people with legitimate businesses, let me assure that Ogun State will continue to be a paradise but for people with criminal tendencies, hell for you will be a child’s play.”

