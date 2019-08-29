Breaking News
Ogun revenue service generates N15bn in 6 months

The Ogun Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) on Thursday said that it generated over N15 billion as revenue to the coffers of the state government between January and June.

Mr Adekunle Adeosun,  the Chairman of the service,  stated this while playing host to members of the Ogun Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation,  who were on oversight visit to the agency’s office in Abeokuta.
Adeosun said that the revenue, which translated to 15 per cent of N95 billion budgeted for 2019,  was generated from taxes and license.
He said that measures put in place include opening of additional tax units in some strategic locations toward increasing road tax revenue and effective monitoring of commercial road transport workers.
The revenue service chairman also said that plans were underway to enhance revenue in the subsequent months through the allocation of 2017 and 2018 tax audit jobs to tax monitoring agents (TAMA).
He said that the low revenue would not be unconnected with the 2019 general elections which hindered aggressive tax.
In his response,  Olakunle Sobukanla, Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, advised the agency to deploy more technology to enhance operational efficiency and reduce revenue leakage.
The lawmaker said that the House would continue to give maximum support to boost the activities of the agency. (NAN).
