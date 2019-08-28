Ogun Police arrest three suspects over death of OOU Student 

Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA-Men of the Ogun state Police Command have paraded three suspects who allegedly killed a 200-level student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ahmed Obisanwo.

The police said this on Wednesday while parading the suspects before journalists at the police headquarters, Eleweran in Abeokuta, the state capital.

While briefing newsmen, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, said the three suspects Idowu Ayodele, 53, Segun Ogunsanwo, 53, and Akeem Salisu, 55 killed Obisanwo and threw his body into a river.

He vowed that the suspects would face murder charge before a competent court.

Makama said that his men recovered weapons including four guns from the suspects who claim to be part of a local community security group.

He added that the suspects had invaded a hotel in Ijebu-Igbo area of the State on the 8th of August this year, robbing people of their valuables and seizing two young men.

He said “These suspects went into a hotel and told everyone to lie down, dispossessing them of their valuables. They seized two people and didn’t return them.

“After a while, one of them came back and said he had escaped. When we asked him about the second person he was abducted with, he said, he was dead. It is six weeks today, that person has not returned.

“There was a complaint and we worked on that which led to the arrest of these people and the recovery of these weapons. On further interrogation, they said the other person that was taken had been killed. They said he had been thrown into a river. We asked them to indentify the river so we can go there and conduct a search and recover his remains.”

“One of them claims to be a member of safe corps but the boss has outrightly denied that. One of the weapons is painted in police color. They will be made to face the full wrath of the law” he assured.

Emphasizing that the suspects would soon be charged to court after concluding investigations on the matter, Makama also said that the police was on the trail of three other accomplices who were simply identify as “Lonlo”, “Agbena” and Obanikoro.

In an interaction with one of the suspects, Idowu Ayodele, who is the head of the vigilance group, said his group only invaded the hotel where the suspected cultists were billed to celebrate their annual festival in Ijebu – Igbo.

Ayodele confirmed that the abducted 400-level OOU student might have been killed since the other members who were at large have since disappeared.

Vanguard