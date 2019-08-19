Ogun job portal hits 25,000 mark in 5 days

Over 25,000 unemployed persons have registered with the Ogun State Government Job Portal opened last Thursday.

Already, the State Government has started analyzing the profiles and would, very, in a couple of weeks, start matching those on the database and linking them with prospective employers.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, revealed that the portal, despite the influx of applicants, has been working “seamlessly” just has he enthused that applicants cover all age groups and professions.

“A whopping 24,815 had registered as at this afternoon,” Mr Lekan Olude, Special Adviser to Governor Dapo, said on Monday.

He noted that following calls by a cross-section of the state that the jobs portal was malfunctioning, the Governor ordered that all glitches be cleared.

“I can confirm to you that the portal works seamlessly now and in spite of the pressure and number of applicants, registration goes on on a minute-by-minute basis.”

“The diversity of applications received is also overwhelming. They cut across careers, ages, and ethnic backgrounds. People have applied from all over the country and beyond,” Olude added.

He said that the Ogun governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun is a man of vision, who would not settle for anything less than quality, adding that the governor decided to officially launch the portal alongside the Vice President because of the premium placed on youth employment and human capital development.

Mr Olude enjoined those who had issues registering earlier to go back online and complete their applications. He added that “artisans and craftsmen and women should also know that we expect them to also register as we are planning tons of programmes for their empowerment.”

Olude, a co-founder of Jobberman, Africa’ urged those who are complaining about the site to be patient, and follow the same process which helped the over 25,000 that had registered, saying that government had placed the management of the portal in the hands of very competent professionals who are worthy partners in the building our future together agenda.

Vanguard