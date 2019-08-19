Obiano warns herdsmen against entering Anambra with AK-47

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has warned herdsmen to stop crossing into the state armed with AK-47 rifles or be prepared for arrest and prosecution.

He also warned that any farm crop or crops destroyed by cattle must be paid for by the herder(s), as contained in the terms of reference handed to a cattle menace committee established by the state government.

Obiano, who spoke at a thanksgiving service organised by the lawmaker representing Orumba North/South federal constituency, Okwudili Ezenwankwo, declared that “if you cross into Anambra State with an AK-47, you will be arrested and if your cattle destroy a farm crop, you will pay for it, just as if you kill a cow, you will pay for it.”

Obiano further disclosed that he would soon launch Operation Kpachapu II to mop up all criminals in the state.

Vanguard