Obiano, Ortom, Labour hail Ngige’s re-appointment as Labour Minister

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—–GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra State, his counterpart from Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom and the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, have congratulated Senator Chris Ngige on his re-appointment as the Minister of Labour and Employment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In separate letters personally signed by Governors Obiano and Ortom,, they expressed delight at the development, describing it as a vote of confidence on Ngige’s stewardship.

Governor Obiano in his letter said, “This is indeed a vote of confidence on your spirit of patriotism and competence as well as your ability to deliver on national assignments. I am particularly proud of your immense achievements in public service as I urge you to fly the prestigious Anambra flag in the discharge of your duties at the federal level.”

On his side, the Benue State Governorr in his congratulatory letter, said, “I write on behalf of my family, government and the good people of Benue State to congratulate you on your re-appointment as the Minister of Labour and Employment .

“I believe that you will bring your wealth of experience in your previous public service positions to bear on the discharge of your duties with greater dedication.

“I am also optimistic that you will live up to expectation and use your good offices to add value to the system for accelerated development of our dear country,.”

Also, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria said the re-appointment of Senator Ngige was well deserved, having diligently discharged his duties in the last four years as the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment .

“In deed , as strategic partners in the industrial relations arena in the Public Service , we can attest with all sense of responsibility , that your tenure witnessed relative industrial peace and harmony in the country,” a letter signed by Bobboi Bala Kaigama and Alade Bashir Lawal, National President and Secretary respectively said.

The union message which was made known to journalists in a through a statement by Charles Akpan, Deputy Director of Press in the Ministry of Labour and Employment also said, “expectations are high that you will intervene in the ongoing protracted negotiation in respect of the consequential adjustment arising from N30, 000 monthly National Minimum Wage signed into law by the President on Thursday 18thApril , 2019.”

In a similar message, a former Minister, Ibrahim Nakande Salihu said the re-appointment of Ngige did not come as a surprise knowing full well his “ landmark achievements in your previous endeavors. I have no doubt in my mind that these achievements earned you the confidence and respect of Mr. President to merit your nomination.”

