Obaseki reconstitutes Edo Tenders Board

As part of his commitment to transparency and accountability in public procurement process, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the reconstitution of the committee to oversee activities of state Tenders Board.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said members of the board include the Commissioners of Infrastructure, Hon. John Osagie Inegbedion; Environment and Sustainability, Dame Omoua Oni-Okpaku; and Finance, Hon. Joseph Eboigbe Osazemwinde.

Others are Commissioners of Education, Hon. Jimoh Ijegbai; Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Erimona Edorodion; Communication and Orientation, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Infrastructure, Mr. Enabulele Ferguson.

The Commissioner of Finance serves as Chairman while the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Infrastructure is the Secretary of the board.