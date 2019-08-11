Obaseki felicitates with Oyegun at 80

Benin – Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has congratulated former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and first civilian governor of Edo, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on his 80th birthday.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser to Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, the governor lauded Oyegun for his contributions to national development.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I wish to felicitate with you, our beloved and distinguished leader, Chief Oyegun, the first opposition party chairman to defeat an incumbent party in a general election.”

Obaseki described Oyegun as an outstanding personality, a product of diligence, truth and hard work right from his days in the Federal Civil Service and all through his political sojourn.

“Your 80th birthday anniversary celebration affords us the opportunity to celebrate your sterling achievements, especially as a true political leader who speaks truth to power when it matters most.

“As you join the octogenarian class today, I wish you good health, more wisdom and happiness,” the governor said. (NAN)

