Obasanjo’s farm, Visionscape, Davido Music, Assemblies of God, others under lien for owing tax

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s farm account, Visionscape Sanitation Solutions Limited, Assemblies of God Nigeria and Davido Music limited are some of the accounts that have been placed under lien for owing taxes

In a list published on Monday, obtained by TheCable, the Federal Inland Service (FIRS) listed 19,901 accounts that were yet to regularise their tax status.

Some of the accounts published include:

Citiroof Aluminium Co. Ltd, Coldstone Creamery Limited (Yaba), Davido Music Worldwide Ltd, Grand Square Supermarket and Stores Ltd, Iyiola Omisore & Par, Open Heavens Bliss Enterprises, The Assemblies of God Nigeria, X3M Music Limited, Tiger Foods Limited, Slot Enterprises, Payporte Technology Limited, Visionscape Sanitation Solutions Limited, Erisco Foods Limited Milk Cube account, God is Good Motors (Vehicle sales account), Hubmart Stores Limited, Obasanjo Farms Nig. Ltd (Feedmill), United Capital Plc.

FIRS had in an advert said it would enforce the payment of whatever outstanding each company had.

Read the statement below:

“This is to notify all Companies, which had their Bank Accounts placed under Lien by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) pursuant to Section 31 of the FIRSE Act, but are yet to regularise their tax status with the FIRS, that if they fail, refuse or neglect to pay the tax due within 30 days of this Notice, the FIRS shall in accordance with Section 49 (2) (a- d) of the FIRSE Act proceed and enforce the payment of the said tax against all the Directors, Managers, Secretaries and every other person concerned in the management of the Companies and recover the said tax from such persons without further notice,” it said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the above Section authorises the FIRS to proceed against and punish every officer, Manager, Director, Secretary or any person concerned with the management of the Company in like manner as if he/she had committed the offence.”

