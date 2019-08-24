OAP Toolz shares family vacation picture in Montego Bay, Jamaica

By Tolulope Abereoje

Popular Nigerian media personality, Tolu Oniru-Demuren, her husband, Captain Tunde Demuren and their son are presently having the time of their lives as they are on a summer vacation in Jamaica.

Popularly known as Toolz, the Beat FM assistant director of programmes left social media users filled with admiration as she shared series of pictures of their activities and their son at a beach.

Amongst the series of photos is one cute photo she shared with her husband and their son whose identity remains hidden from the public. She captioned it:

“Matchy-matchy in Montego Bay. Catching some serious sun-rays.

Vanguard