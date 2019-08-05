By Clifford Ndujihe & Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—PRESIDENT-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo, is worried about the increasing factions in the various branches of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, saying the development had forced him to dissolve all Ohanaeze branches in Ghana and London.



Speaking at Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State during the celebration of this year’s New Yam festival organised by the President of Igbo World Assembly, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Nwodo said it would appear that the great and admirable intelligence for which Igbo were known, was gradually overwhelming them, wondering why the people would not plan and work together wherever they live.

Nwodo, who spoke in Igbo, said: “I just returned from Ghana, where I dissolved the two factions of Ohanaeze, along with the two presidents-general and two traditional rulers; we are making arrangement on when to go and conduct proper elections for them in that country.

“There are about one million Igbo in Ghana and I have asked the country’s Minister of Interior not to recognise any of the factions.

“Even in London, we have factions and we have also dissolved them, pending when they will unite to form a united Ohanaeze in that branch.

Lagos also had a similar problem, but we have been able to resolve it.

“It would appear that the intelligence of our people is overwhelming us such that many of our people no longer reason properly. Our people should know that we are facing a very difficult challenge in Nigeria and my appeal to all Igbo is to be very vigilant to wage the battle facing us.

“Let us not allow disaster to befall our race in our generation. I believe that we are equal to the task before us and I am optimistic that we shall overcome.”

He commended Anakwenze, who was the former president of Anambra State Associations in the United States of America, ASA-USA, for galvanising

Igbo in the Diaspora and celebrating the Igbo culture consistently.

In his speech, Anakwenze, who is the traditional prime minister of Abagana, explained that his interest in sustaining the Igbo culture would not wane.

According to him, Igbo in the Diaspora had established Igbo schools in Atlanta and Virginia with the teaching of Igbo culture as a major subject.

He also said plans were on to bring some Igbo youths in USA for summer programmes in some Nigerian universities, during which they would interact with their counterparts in the country.

Ohanaeze-UK President reacts

However, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, UK, Dr. Nnanna Igwe, claimed that Ohanaeze branches in London and Ghana were not dissolved by Chief Nwodo.

He told Vanguard: “I have just had a discussion with the President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who is shocked about the baseless and malicious publication. He will put up a rebuttal of this falsehood.”

