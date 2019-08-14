NTITA to reward excellence in Nigeria’s ICT industry

By Cynthia Alo

Nigeria Telecom & Information Technology Awards, NTITA, is set to honour individuals and corporate organisations, who have distinguished themselves in the last one year.

The industry event, which is being organised by Instinct Wave in partnership with the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, ATCON, is scheduled to hold in Lagos on in September at the at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki.

According to the organisers, 2019 NTITA would reward and recognise not only the products and diverse innovations that keep the ICT & Telecom sector thriving, but also the companies and people who make the industry great. The awards, are open to all players and stakeholders in the ICT ecosystem.

Speaking on the event, Instinct Wave CEO, Mr. Akin Naphtal, said the awards has grown over the years, in participation and prestige; setting the highest industry standard for honouring organisations and individuals in the Telecom & ICT sector within Nigeria and beyond. He added that the awards have become the benchmark for outstanding performances in the industry and a symbol of excellence that marks leadership, quality and innovation.

“We are proud to have promoted success stories, technology advancement and disruption in one of the most dynamic business sectors in Nigeria in the last three years,” he said.

“This year we have provided another platform to recognise government institutions that have embraced digitisation and created disruptive technologies for effective service delivery in the Public sector. Fintech players, Smart City innovation and disruptive technologies cutting across every business sector will also be recognised. And most importantly, the selection process will be more rigorous and competitive,” he added.

Speaking on the strategic partnership, President of ATCON, Mr. OlusolaTeniola said, “this event will strengthen the symbiotic relationship between the mobile industry and the wider ICT ecosystem.”

Vanguard